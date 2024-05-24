Disney sued after fiancé finds woman limp at end of waterslide, lawsuit says

By Dacia Johnson

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WESH) — An Orange County woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts after she was injured on a ride at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, court documents say.

Laura Reyes-Merino is seeking $50,000 in damages and claims the park negligently failed to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition.

Court documents say she was on the Humunga Kowabunga ride on May 11 while at the theme park as a business invitee.

While tubing, Reyes-Merino became unconscious after “banging inside the ride.”

The woman’s fiancé and his mother found her limp body at the end of the ride and “frantically asked the attendants to help,” court documents say.

The attendants allegedly told the woman’s fiancé and mother that they were not lifeguards and would have to find lifeguards to help.

The woman’s fiancé pulled her out of the water while they waited for help.

“Eventually a lifeguard came and said they couldn’t help or touch Plaintiff either and called an ambulance,” court documents say. “Had Defendant had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff’s brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn’t have been drowning in the water coughing up blood.”

WESH 2 News has reached out to Walt Disney Parks for comment.

