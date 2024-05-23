Trooper saves 18-day-old girl’s life on Mother’s Day

By Nick Nelson

GREENSBURG, Kansas (KAKE) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a baby, only 18 days old, after she stopped breathing.

Little Brexley’s parents saw she wasn’t breathing in the car on the way to church in Greensburg on Mother’s Day.

They quickly called 911, and nearby Highway Patrol Master Trooper Evan Jacks heard the call come across the radio.

“I was back in my car conducting business when my radio went off, advising me what was going on. So I returned to the person on the side road and gave them their stuff. And jetted back to the scene where they were at.”

Once Trooper Jacks got to the car, he found Brexley blue and not breathing.

He said that he recently saw paramedics help get his own child breathing, and knew exactly what to do.

“I just rubbed her back vigorously and patted on the back a few times to get her to start crying. I had a previous experience with my child nine months ago.”

Shortly after Trooper Jacks performed those life-saving measures on Brexley, the baby was transported to Kiowa County Hospital, where her family learned she had heart defects that were previously unknown.

Last Friday, Trooper Jacks was honored at the Triangle Club Rodeo for his heroic acts.

He said that while he’s grateful for the recognition, he wasn’t the only one who helped that day.

“It took a whole team. I get all the glory because I was the state trooper that was on scene. But there were EMTs and deputies and dispatchers and everybody doing their job, but no it’s neat.”

Brexley still has a battle ahead, as she recovers at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. She’s scheduled for open heart surgery next week.

KAKE News will provide an update following Brexley’s surgery. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

