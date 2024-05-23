Newlyweds capture incredible wedding photos during severe storm

By Leon Purvis

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Two newlyweds have a story they will be telling for a long time. Their wedding was on Sunday during all the severe weather. Makayla and Trapper Shore caught the perfect moment for their wedding photos. The couple and photographer tell us how they made it all happen.

“He grabbed me by my arm. He said let’s go we’re taking pictures,” said Makayla Shore.

Makayla Layton married the love of her life Trapper Shore on Sunday when the severe weather hit Kansas. But for them, it was a wedding to remember under the stormy sky. The clouds are dark and the layout is perfect. And a burnout car providing the smoke effect.

“The straight-line winds came through. The wind blew perfectly like how I needed it to blow and I was like man, this is just perfect,” said Ashley Patton.

Patton was the photographer behind Makayla and Trapper Shore’s wedding photos.

“I uploaded them on my computer. I mean, it took little to no editing at all like the sky did everything for us and the Mustang. The backlight did everything for us to burn out on the road and everything for us,” said Patton.

As so many people have seen Makayla and Trapper’s photos around the country. Some are jealous of how good they turned out.

“Just the comments on your guys’ post, they’re like I’m jealous. These are awesome,” said Trapper Shore.

“There are people that are four or five hours away that are like, oh my gosh, we saw your guys’ photos like yeah, they’re awesome,” said Makayla.

Before the photo shoot, Makayla got a cake smashed on her face, you wouldn’t even notice with the perfect wedding photo background on a stormy wedding day. Luckily they didn’t experience much of the dangerous weather.

“It only really sprinkled here. The storms all passed us that way so we stayed we had a good time,” said Makayla.

The photos only took four minutes to shoot, and they captured 30 different pictures. The weather didn’t rain on Makayla and Trapper’s wedding and the reception didn’t end until 4 a.m.

