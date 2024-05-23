Lost lizard: Community comes together to help Glendale woman search for missing pet

By Duaa Israr

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Community members are searching low and lower for a missing pet in Glendale, Wisconsin.

In the fields behind her yard, Kristen Lacefield-May is searching for her other half.

“He wasn’t in there,” said Lacefield-May. “An empty pit in my stomach, I just felt like somebody just ripped my heart out.”

2-years-old, four feet long, and covered in scales, Anubis the Tegu lizard went missing Sunday morning near N. Dexter and W. Silver Spring. The call to find Anubis has reached neighbors across town.

“I saw it on Facebook,” said Maggie Spot, a search volunteer. “I’ve lost a pet and anyone who’s lost a pet before knows how heartbreaking it is. I just know that it takes a village.”

Lacefield-May, who’s allergic to all furry animals, says her interest in lizards began after her daughter got one for a pet. Since then, Lacefield-May has welcomed seven lizards into her home, including Anubis.

“Nowhere near did I imagine I would have this much joy brought to my life with him,” said Lacefield-May.

The search party says it’s leaving no corner unturned. It’s a gesture Lacefield-May can’t find the words for.

“The amount of people that want to come out and help,” said Lacefield-May. “He’s probably asleep somewhere, it’s just the right thing we need to look under to find him.”

They want to see Anubis find his way back home to his other half.

“I just want to see that happy ending. I want to see the reunion,” said Spot.

