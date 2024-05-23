Disoriented pelican found on Marco Island may have red tide poisoning, experts say

By Ryan Arbogast

MARCO ISLAND, Florida (WBBH) — A brown pelican discovered on Marco Island last week is presumed to have red tide poisoning, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

“Typically, we first get the notion that red tide is around when birds are sick,” said Dr. Michael Parsons, of the Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The seabird was spotted disoriented on the beach, according to a release. Despite those symptoms, which are common with the neurotoxic algae, no red tide has been detected in our area, per the Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

“We have no signs of red tide around, FWC is aware of this situation and will be monitoring it more closely,” Parsons said.

Parsons told NBC2 that this is typically not the season for the algae blooms, which typically occur in the fall and winter months. He believes that there is potential for an offshore bloom that could impact wildlife.

“What we think happens is we have bay fish, little sardines, anchovies, etc, and they’ll be exposed to red tide far offshore, tens of miles offshore. The seabirds will just start picking them off because it’s an easy meal. Then they are exposed to more of the toxin, and the birds can get sick,” Parsons said.

If you see a sick or injured seabird near the coast, the symptoms of red tide poisoning can include:

Disorientation Inability to walk Overall lack of mental clarity

Contact FWC or the Conservancy of SWFL’s Animal Hospital for any or all of the aforementioned symptoms.

