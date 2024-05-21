Truck crashes through roof of Butler County jewelry store

By Web staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing through the roof of a jewelry store in Butler County on Monday night.

The crash happened at Golden Dreams Jewelers in Center Township.

The driver was traveling along Sunset Boulevard behind Window World when they crashed through a shed and landed on the building’s roof.

Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the truck and he was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The Unionville Fire Chief says the truck driver was conscious and talking to first responders.

The crash also broke a 2″ gas line and crews had to shut off the gas.

No one else was hurt.

