Video shows cops kicking in door to save elderly woman asleep during house fire

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WJCL) — Video released by a Georgia police department shows how officers were able to save an elderly woman from a house fire.

On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department shared the above video from the response to a house fire that happened back on May 10 on Waterhill Road.

According to police, officers responded around 12:45 a.m. after they smelled smoke nearby and eventually found the home engulfed in flames.

Authorities knocked on doors and windows but got no response.

Neighbors told officers they believed someone was still inside, an 89-year-old woman.

With the fire spreading and firefighters not yet on the scene, police kicked the front door open, finding the resident who was asleep in her bedroom, and escorting her to safety.

The Columbus Police Department spotlighted one specific officer in a social media post.

“Officer Coley’s quick thinking, bravery, and dedication exemplifies the highest standard of law enforcement,” the department posted on Facebook. “His heroic actions serve as a shining example of the Columbus Police Department’s unwavering duty to protect and serve the citizens of Columbus.”

