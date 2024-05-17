School bus driver suspended after allegedly having gun on school bus

By Ava Rash and Nick Matoney

Click here for updates on this story

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The superintendent of the Hopewell Area School District has sent a letter to families alerting them about an incident in which a school bus driver allegedly had a gun on a school bus while transporting students.

Jeff Beltz said the incident happened Thursday morning as the driver was transporting students to Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School.

The superintendent said a student reported seeing a revolver fall from the driver’s possession onto the floor of the bus while the bus was moving. That student said the driver, while seated, immediately picked up the weapon and put it out of sight while continuing to drive the bus.

Beltz said the student reported the incident to school officials and the ensuing investigation involved the district, Lincoln Park officials and Hopewell Township police.

Beltz said the driver was questioned and, while not possessing the gun at the time of questioning, did admit to having it in their possession while transporting students that day.

The superintendent said the driver also acknowledged the incident in which the gun fell to the floor while transporting students.

Beltz said the district has suspended the driver indefinitely and the driver faces ongoing legal action.

The bus has also been taken out of service and will have a full inspection before being used again to confirm nothing unsafe is on the bus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.