Residents rattled after overnight shootout in neighborhood

By Brandon Beyer, Sheldon Fox, Chantal Cook

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WSVN) — Residents of a Miami Gardens neighborhood are on edge after a shootout in the middle of the night had them ducking for cover.

Dozens of bullets fired from automatic weapons were heard just past midnight Wednesday along Northwest 196th Street.

One resident’s surveillance camera captured footage of the gunfire.

“Around midnight, ‘bam,’ I start seeing a whole lot of, you know, really loud automatic weapons firing,” said witness Louis Rivera.

The gunfire appeared to be targeting a vehicle that was driving by.

Inside his home, Rivera told his family to hide.

“I run to the hallway and tell my wife, ‘hit the floor,’ because they are outside shooting at each other,” he said.

Rivera’s 6-year-old daughter took cover with her mother.

“I was scared, I was shaking, I was nervous,” said Rivera’s daughter.

Several families who live on Northwest 196th Street had to get down and duck for cover.

One family showed 7News their living room couch with bullet holes in it, where a 7-year-old watches TV daily. Luckily, he was in bed sleeping. A bullet could be seen on their floor.

Surveillance video shows the suspected gunmen crouching and waiting for a vehicle to drive by, and that’s when shots were fired at the vehicle.

The vehicle that appeared to be targeted crashed into Rivera’s fence, knocking it to the ground.

Ring camera footage shows two people bailing from the vehicle.

“One of them tried to jump that fence over there, but I guess he got scared of my big dog that I got back there,” said Rivera.

The suspected gunmen can be seen running to another vehicle and taking off.

Another neighbor’s home and truck were also hit by bullets. The resident was unable to start their work truck, Thursday morning.

As of Thursday night, there was no word from Miami Gardens Police, as neighbors deal with the aftermath of a violent attack in the middle of the street.

“It looked like it was happening everywhere,” said Rivera. “Doesn’t matter if you live in Miami Gardens, you live in Opa-locka, you live in Kendall. I mean, it is happening everywhere. There’s no respect for anything anymore.”

No injuries have been reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.