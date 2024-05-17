Man reports waking up to three strangers in his house

By Molly Ormsbee

ENOSBURG, Vermont (WPTZ) — Police are looking for information about a reported home invasion in Enosburg.

State Police responded to a home on St. Albans Street in Enosburg Thursday for a trespassing complaint.

The victim called 911, reporting he woke up to three strangers in his house.

When confronted, police say the suspects told the homeowner they thought his house was vacant, apologized, and then ran away.

The suspects were described as one male and two females, all white. Police believe the man has a dark beard, dark hair, and could be wearing a light blue t-shirt. They believe one of the women has blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-878-7111.

