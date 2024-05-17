Dad beats ‘Glioblastoma’ Stage 4 Brain Cancer twice

By Star Connor

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

According to BrainTumor.org, those diagnosed with Glioblastoma have an average survival rate of only 6.9%, with the length of survival estimated to be less than a year.

One local patient is beating the odds, and still going strong.

Brian Anderson is a walking miracle, beating brain cancer not once but twice. Fifteen years after his first diagnosis, Anderson is sharing his message of hope with other cancer patients.

At the age of 27 life changed for Anderson. He said it all started with headaches but then turned into something more serious.

“I did the MRI, and when I got out, and got the text, it was obvious that something was wrong,” Anderson said. “Found out it was Stage 4 Glioblastoma.”

The aggressive brain tumor has affected Anderson in many ways.

“I have vision loss, I have confusion, I have short-term memory, it affects daily life. There’s a lot of things I try to navigate through,” Anderson said.

Dr. Glenn Lesser of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Oncology and Hematology works with Anderson on treatments and routine checkups. He said his patient is a unique case.

“This is a terrible disease for most of the patients, and unfortunately, they don’t have or enjoy the long-term survival that Brian has been able to have,” Lesser said.

Lesser said there are 20 to 24,000 new cases a year, with diagnoses of this tumor across the U.S.

“It’s the most common adult cancer of the brain that we see. That is a cancer that starts in the brain, not one that spreads through the brain. We call it a primary brain tumor. Glioblastoma is the most aggressive but the most common we see in adults,” Lesser said.

Anderson said after being diagnosed in 2009, he wasn’t expecting the cancer to return in 2020. He said having a great support system has been his healing throughout his journey. He says he wants to support those currently going through their own cancer battles.

“I have a drive to share my situation with others, and help them any way I can, and support them. Because without my support circle, this would be a different fight, and I don’t know if I would be here,” Anderson said.

Anderson leaves with a message for everyone.

“Know your body; if anything is different, go see a doctor,” Anderson said.

Anderson is currently cancer-free. He said his next appointment with Lesser is in August.

As for now, Anderson said he’s setting a new goal in life, which is going back to school to get his master’s in social work to help other cancer patients.

