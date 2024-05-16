Woman survives after jumping out of her burning vehicle on I-95

By John Iz

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A woman driving on I-95 jumped out of her burning car while it was still moving and survived, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

“Just when you’ve thought you’ve heard it all, something like this happens,” Jachles said.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 2 p.m. on Monday of a vehicle on fire that crashed into the I-95 median.

“As it was going, the driver, a woman, bailed out of the car, and the car kept going, on fire, until it came to rest,” Jachles said. “It was amazing that nobody hit her.”

Witnesses said the vehicle had slowed to about 30-35 mph before she jumped out.

While the woman was injured, her injuries were not life-threatening.

“She was alert, she was awake,” Jachles said. “The fact that she was alive was quite impressive. It could have been much worse.”

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. Several good Samaritans stopped to assist.

