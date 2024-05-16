Star tennis player barred from Green high school Signing Day



By Sydnee Scofield

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) — Signing Day is a big moment for high school seniors who are going on to play their sport in college.

It’s a culmination of their efforts both athletically and academically, a moment for the students and their families to put a bow on their high school sports career and celebrate their next step.

It’s also a moment for younger students to see what’s possible – students like Lisa Kranec.

“I was always just in such awe of these people who had this college deal,” Lisa said. “I was like, I want to be the person sitting at that table one day.”

Lisa started playing tennis at the age of seven and never looked back. She put thousands of hours into the sport over the next decade – and it shows. She led her Green Hope High School tennis team to the state championship in her junior year, being named MVP. By her senior year, she was the number two recruit in her class in North Carolina, and 80th in the country.

It meant she had to spend a lot of her fall semester traveling to colleges for recruitment visits. It also meant she was going to miss much of the Green Hope tennis season. Since she wouldn’t be able to make the minimum required number of matches, she was forced to opt out of playing tennis for Green Hope her senior year.

“It was really upsetting. Honestly, I wanted to be a part of the team, I wanted to be around the girls again,” Lisa said, but she knew it was a decision she had to make. “I would have missed out on my official visits. I would have missed out on talking to a lot of coaches, and I feel like I wouldn’t have found as good of a fit.”

After an active college recruitment season, she found her fit. She was offered a full-ride scholarship to Elon University to play Division 1 tennis. She made it official in November.

Still, she looked forward to Signing Day in the spring at Green Hope.

It wasn’t until a few weeks out from the ceremony that she was told she wouldn’t be able to participate in that either, learning that Green Hope’s policy requires students to play for the high school team their senior year to be eligible to participate in the school’s ceremony.

“The “Signing Day Ceremony” is designed to honor student-athletes who have made a commitment to play intercollegiate sports at the next level. The criteria for participating in this ceremony are communicated to all families at the beginning of each year,” Wake County Public Schools Systems told ABC11 in a statement. “While the Signing Day Ceremony specifically honors those student-athletes who are moving on to collegiate sports, we offer numerous opportunities throughout the year to recognize the diverse achievements of our student body. These include awards ceremonies, academic recognitions, and various school-wide events that celebrate the unique talents and contributions of every student.”

Since Lisa missed out on her senior season at Green Hope, she technically doesn’t qualify to take part in the tradition. Lisa and her parents asked for an exemption. Her father, Bill Kranec, told ABC11 he’s bewildered by the school’s decision.

“You know, why take these kids who have worked so hard, represented their school, made this commitment, and then kind of choose to say, ‘Well, you know, that’s great, you did this, but you can’t be a part of the celebration?'” Bill said.

He said his family never got a clear answer on why this policy exists in the first place. They’re pushing for it to change.

They understand a change in policy wouldn’t take effect until next year, but they’re hopeful the change could prevent other students from being barred from the tradition down the line. The Kranecs are grateful for all the community support they’ve received, saying a lot of other parents have reached out to the school on their behalf and it means the world to them that others have gotten involved. They’ve also added that there are other students in Lisa’s position at Green Hope.

Still, Signing Day at Green Hope High is scheduled for May 23, and as of now – Lisa Kranec will not be allowed to participate.

Here’s the full statement from WCPSS:

“All our schools deeply value and celebrate the achievements of all students, including those with athletic pursuits. The “Signing Day Ceremony” is designed to honor student-athletes who have made a commitment to play intercollegiate sports at the next level. The criteria for participating in this ceremony are communicated to all families at the beginning of each year.

To be eligible for the Signing Day Ceremony at Green Hope High School, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:

The student-athlete has signed or is signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI) or has committed to play intercollegiate sports.

The student-athlete is a current Green Hope Athlete in good standing, as determined by their head coach.

The student-athlete will be attending and participating in an intercollegiate activity at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA, or Junior College level.

We understand and appreciate the dedication and hard work that all our students put into their activities, both academic and extracurricular. While the Signing Day Ceremony specifically honors those student-athletes who are moving on to collegiate sports, we offer numerous opportunities throughout the year to recognize the diverse achievements of our student body. These include awards ceremonies, academic recognitions, and various school-wide events that celebrate the unique talents and contributions of every student.

We encourage all students and families to continue to engage in these opportunities for recognition and to celebrate the myriad ways our students excel. Green Hope High School remains committed to fostering an environment where every student feels valued and acknowledged for their accomplishments.”

