Pennsylvania state constable shoots, kills dog after it attacked another dog

By Jennifer Borrasso

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state constable shot and killed a dog after it attacked another dog in Carrick.

Keyraa Rudolph and her daughter, Rionna Ivy, are still stunned. Their 2-year-old pit bull, Milo, was shot and killed by the constable in front of Ivy’s eyes.

“He said move out of the way. We all backed out and I thought he was going to tase him because it did not look like a regular gun,” Ivy said.

“Milo didn’t know he was shot, the adrenaline. He ran in the house and that’s when he started crying and he laid in the living room,” she added.

Before the shooting, Ivy said she had just picked up her son from school. She saw Milo and the family’s other dog, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu Yorkie mix named Kingsley, fighting on Dellrose Street. The constable tried to intervene, and Pittsburgh police said he used mace and shot the pit bull when it charged him.

Ivy watched both dogs die.

“They both were still breathing,” Ivy said. “Kingsley was lying right there in the grass but gasping for air. I knew he was going to be gone.”

Pittsburgh police said witnesses told them the dogs have a history of being loose in the area and displaying aggressive behavior. The family disagreed.

“They never roamed the streets,” Rudolph said. “They would come outside right here. This is where they go.”

Now, the family wants answers.

“They said they maced (Milo) first, they thought he was a random dog because my grandson was outside,” Rudolph said. “So, that is why they shot him.”

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said it doesn’t appear charges will be filed against the state constable or the dogs’ owners.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.