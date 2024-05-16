Country music legend surprises high school students

By Sarah Jones

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WAAY) — Students in Fort Payne got a special surprise when a country music legend showed up at their high school.

Jacksonville State University Trustee Randy Owen, best known for being the lead singer of the band Alabama, made an appearance at the annual scholarship awards program on Tuesday.

He helped college leaders present more than $767,000 in scholarships to 24 students.

JSU says that money represents merit awards, leadership scholarships, and Army ROTC scholarships.

