Charlene Ward Johnson Sprints Ahead in HD-139 Runoff Political Race

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Community College Trustee Charlene Ward Johnson is racing full speed toward the Democratic Primary Run-Off for Texas House District 139, set for Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Early Voting be- gins on Monday, May 20th, offering voters the chance to decide who will succeed Jarvis Johnson as he runs for the Texas Senate.

“I have the leadership experience from my role as an elected trustee in one of America’s largest, most diverse, and challenging community college systems. I’ve also gained life experience as an entrepreneur, educator, wife, and mother to two now educated and successful children,” Johnson shared.

Community Engagement and Leader- ship

Ward Johnson’s roots in the district run deep. While at the University of Houston, she volunteered in community improvement projects and has continued her service as the daughter of a US Army Veteran. Her extensive volunteer work spans veterans’ and youth programs, senior citizen activities, University of Houston Alumni events, and board memberships with the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, United Negro College Fund, and Texas Black Expo. Her dedication to the Greater Houston Frontiers MLK Day events, Junior Achievement, and committees of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show reflects her tireless commitment to the community.

Local Business and Education Advocate

“I raised my children in this northside Houston House District, which includes Acres Homes, Oakwood Forest, Garden Oaks, and parts of Cypress, Klein, and Spring. I helped build the historic Aunt Bea’s Diner, bringing jobs and life to this area. I understand the daily challenges faced by entrepreneurs and educators,” she stated. Public education remains a focal point for Ward Johnson. As a trustee, she played a pivotal role in securing a $683 million investment for Texas community colleges during the last legislative session, focusing on student performance, degree completion, and transfers to four-year institutions.

Building Relationships and Future Goals

“In addition to advocating for public educa- tion and fostering private enterprises, I’ve worked in the energy sector downtown, where I learned the importance of positive customer relationships. This experience shapes how I interact with business customers and colleagues and how I will serve my constituents,” Johnson added.

Her priorities include increasing teacher salaries, expanding Medicaid, providing better opportunities for people exiting the criminal justice system, and funding afford- able housing where appropriate.

Endorsements and Personal Support

As a mother to Houston ISD graduates, Johnson has actively protested the state takeover of Houston ISD. She has earned endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers Union, the Texas AFL-CIO, and former State Rep. and Mayor Sylvester Turner. Her former husband, Jarvis Johnson, also supports her candidacy.

“She is a great mom to our children, she is my friend, and she will be a great Representative and legislator to succeed me,” Jarvis Johnson affirmed at a recent fundraiser.

With a proven track record of leadership, community engagement, and advocacy, Charlene Ward Johnson is poised to make a significant impact in Texas House District 139.

For more info, visit electcharlene.com

