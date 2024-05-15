CBS 58 Exclusive: Family of 2018 reckless driving victim speaks out after killer charged in 4-year-old’s death

By Daniela Cado

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The 30-year-old man who has been charged in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson and injured her mother, Gloria Hymes, near North Teutonia and W. Vera Avenue was convicted in the past for a similar reckless driving incident.

Donald Crayton was convicted in 2018 after hitting and killing then-36-year-old Daryl Tharpe, a Milwaukee father of four.

“Darryl was a sweetheart…he was a very good kid,” said Donna Tharpe-Love.

Tharpe-Love is one of eight siblings. She told CBS 58 News she was close to her nephew, recalling the last time she ever saw him at a family party.

“He gave everybody a hug…he picked me up off the ground, but I never would’ve thought that would be the last time I would see him, you know. He’s like, ‘I love you, Titi’ and like, ‘I love you too, boo,'” she shared.

That was back in October of 2018, just two days before a reckless driving incident would cost Daryl Tharpe his life.

Donald Crayton was convicted in his death and sentenced to five years in prison, but court records show he only served 10 months.

“We feel (like) the system failed us,” said Donna Tharpe-Love.

Daryl’s mother, Dane Tharpe, passed away several months after burying her only child.

“It was just so heartbreaking to her, you know, she was trying to be strong, you know, but it was just too much for her,” she added.

The Tharpe family told CBS 58 News they only recently found out Crayton was out after watching the news.

Crayton is now charged with five felony counts and one misdemeanor in connection to the hit-and-run that took place on April 30, killing 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson and seriously injuring her mother, Gloria Hymes.

“What he did to Daryl, he should’ve gotten more time. If he would’ve gotten more time, he wouldn’t have been out here. This little girl, she still would’ve been living,” added Donna Tharpe-Love.

Investigators discovered Crayton had never been issued a valid driver’s license. Daryl’s other aunt, Phyllis Tharpe, told CBS 58 News she’s beyond disappointed.

“He has no conscious, there was no apology from him, no nothing. He just, you know, when he was in court, going to court, he would sit there like everything was fine,” Phyllis Tharpe shared.

The Tharpe family said they never got justice for Daryl Tharpe, and they hope this time, the Hymes family does.

“Our family pray for their family, you know, and hope that they get justice better than what we did,” said Tharpe-Love.

