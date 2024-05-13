Detroit woman stuck with $1,400 bill in concert tickets that she never bought

By Tiarra Braddock

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Michigan (WXYZ) — Laura Dewey is fighting to get a nearly $1,400 charge off of her credit union account.

“I just can’t afford to be tossing money aside for a charge I didn’t even make,” said Dewey.

The Grosse Pointe Woods resident says back in October someone charged her card for eight concert tickets to see R&B singer Maxwell.

“Have you ever heard of Maxwell or been to any of his concerts?” 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“I’ve never heard of him, I didn’t know if it was an individual or a group… I might check him out but not anytime soon,” said Dewey.

Dewey says she contacted Michigan First Credit Union and ticket seller company AXS to let them know she never bought the tickets.

“What is really disgusting to me is AXS told me it was fraud, the woman I was dealing with at credit union, she knew it was fraud, but they all decided they are going to charge me anyway,” said Dewey.

I reached out to Michigan First Credit Union to see what can be done to help Dewey.

Michigan First sent this statement:

At Michigan first, the financial well-being of our members is our top priority. We are prohibited by federal law from confirming if someone is a member or sharing specific details about accounts, transactions, or claims. Our fraud investigation team takes every report of fraud very seriously and works diligently to verify a claim’s validity. Michigan First often works with merchants to resolve disputes, and will review all documentation from the merchant before making a final decision. Dewey doesn’t know how someone got a hold of her financial information.

I spoke to Nakia Mills who’s with the Better Business Bureau to learn how you can protect your information from scammers especially online.

“Once we’re online, there are so many different ways for scammers to get to us: they can do phishing, so we make sure we always tell people don’t click on that text message link, don’t click in the email link and even phone numbers can be spoofed,” said Mills.

Meanwhile, Dewey says she hopes the charge is removed from her account soon.

“I could really use that 1,000 bucks to pay next month’s mortgage, that’s what the $1,000 means to me,” said Dewey.

