Family sues federal government, FAA over couple’s fatal plane crash

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The family of a western North Carolina couple killed in a 2022 plane crash has filed a federal civil complaint against the United States, the FAA, and the Department of Transportation.

The complaint alleges pilot and area doctor William Gist and his wife Beth Ann were flying back from Mississippi to Asheville when they encountered rough weather that caused them to crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The complaint claims air traffic control failed to follow procedures and approved a route that took the Gists’ plane into a critical weather situation.

It also claims air traffic control failed to alert Dr. Gist that the plan had deviated from its approved route.

The family is asking for $15 million in damages.

As previously reported, local healthcare professionals say William was the OB-GYN residency program director for MAHEC and Beth had served as the clinical director for Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville.

Those who knew the couple recalled how well-loved they were in the community.

“They brought love and sunshine everywhere they went,” Mountain Area Health Education Center OB-GYN Department Chair Dr. Beth Buys told News 13 on Sept. 6, 2022.

