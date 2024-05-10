Police arrest teacher’s aide for unlawful conduct with a child, officials say

By Zach Rainey

GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenwood County teacher’s aide has been arrested for unlawful neglect of a child, officials say.

On April 30, deputies were notified by an employee of Lakeview Elementary School to look into an incident earlier that day. Deputies looked through video and found that a teacher’s aide forcefully pushed, pulled, and dragged a student into a special needs classroom.

Greenwood School District 50 was notified Wednesday by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office that teacher’s aide Julie Gilbert was arrested and charged by law enforcement.

The Greenwood School District said, “Mrs. Gilbert is no longer employed by our school district. Please understand that this matter continues to be an ongoing investigation and our district cannot comment further on matters involving personnel. Our school district is cooperating fully with law enforcement during the investigation of this matter.”

Over the past week, deputies have reviewed footage from the classroom and found multiple incidents involving the same teacher’s aide and four different students.

Early Wednesday morning, Gilbert was charged with four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

