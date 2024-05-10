New Jersey State Police trooper dies during training at headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County

By Tom Ignudo, Liz Crawford

EWING, New Jersey (WCBS) — A New Jersey State Police trooper died Sunday while training at NJSP headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a release. Murphy identified the trooper as Marcellus Bethea.

“Tammy and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of New Jersey State Trooper Marcellus Bethea, who died during training at NJSP headquarters in Ewing,” Murphy said in a statement.

Bethea attended Northern Burlington County Regional High School and was training to join an elite unit in the state police, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

State police are investigating Beathea’s death and won’t comment on exactly what happened, but CBS News Philadelphia learned he was training for an elite position and was less than a week from joining that new unit.

“We’re waiting [for] the results of the autopsy. He was in tremendous physical condition, so that’s why it’s more surprising to all of us,” Major Michael Krzyzkowski said.

Krzyzkowski was Bethea’s Troop Commander in Moorestown and said he was self-motivated and always striving to be better to serve the people of New Jersey.

“Marcellus was a gentle giant. He was a big man with a large heart and very soft-spoken, was respected by all his peers and we’re going to miss him greatly,” Krzyzkowski said.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, and together, New Jersey grieves with them and with every member of the New Jersey State Police,” Platkin wrote in a statement. “State troopers, and other members of law enforcement, enter their profession knowing its risks but put themselves on the line because they believe in serving the residents of our state. We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for honor, duty, and fidelity.”

“The Northern Burlington County Regional School District is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Trooper Marcellus Bethea. He was a valued part of the Northern Burlington community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Northern Burlington County Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Zuckerman said in a statement.

Bethea worked at the state police’s D station in Moorestown. He worked as a state trooper for the past eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

