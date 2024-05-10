Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: TWEF’s International Women’s Leadership Summit with Tyra Banks Raises Over $300,000

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF) celebrated its 20th Annual International Women’s Leadership Summit, a beacon of inspiration and advocacy for women in leadership. Held at the distinguished Hotel ZaZa in Houston’s Museum District, the event was a resounding success, thanks to the joint efforts of founder Deavra Daughtry and philanthropist Reggie Van Lee. Highlighted by the presence of Tyra Banks, the summit reached a new milestone by raising over $300,000 for the TWEF Eagle Scholar Program, which awards scholarships to deserving students.

This year’s summit attracted over 600 attendees, including leaders and changemakers from various sectors. Participants engaged in enriching workshops, enjoyed networking opportunities, and attended a series of special events tailored to foster personal and professional growth. Notable features of the summit included a private VIP reception called “Men Who Empower Her,” a business soiree hosted by alumni of Harvard University, and interactive panels with renowned global entrepreneurs and executives. Among the distinguished guests were Orime Fujita, CEO of a prestigious 150-year-old Japanese company; Ron DeShay, a respected television producer; and Rhiza Pascua, Managing Director of Live Nation Philippines. The luncheon, emceed by Fox Houston’s Caroline Collins, was illuminated by a fireside chat with Tyra Banks, moderated by Damali Keith, also from Fox Houston. Banks shared her transformative journey from supermodel to successful entrepreneur and Emmy award-winning television personality, emphasizing themes of resilience and reinvention.

The event’s success was buoyed by the substantial support from various sponsors, including Title Sponsor Enterprise Holdings LLC and Supporting Sponsors like Fujita Group, Charles Schwab Bank, Farouk Systems, Rice University, Houston Style Magazine and United Airlines, among others. Their dedication to uplifting future leaders was crucial in the summit’s impactful execution.

During the luncheon, Deavra Daughtry honored Tyra Banks with the 2024 International Leadership Award and Rhiza Pascua with the 2024 International Business Leadership Award. A poignant moment of the event was when Daughtry awarded a $10,000 scholarship to TWEF Eagle Scholar Emarion Miller, highlighting the significant impact of the summit on empowering young leaders. Other Eagle Scholars, Charles Wiltz and Alexandria Moffett, also shared their inspiring stories, underscoring the life-changing effects of the TWEF scholarship program. For over two decades, the International Women’s Leadership Summit has served as a dynamic platform for empowering women, celebrating leadership excellence, and cultivating substantial networks. This year’s event not only celebrated leadership but also contributed significantly to the futures of young scholars, with every dollar raised directly benefiting the TWEF Eagle Scholar Program scholarships.

Attendees of the Luncheon and Summit: Prominent figures such as Farouk Shami, Phil Dyson, and Pamela McKay, along with noted celebrity clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Blake, Francis and Kristyn Page and numerous other influential personalities graced the event, making it a memorable gathering of leaders committed to fostering a brighter future.

For more information about TWEF and their impactful programs, or to become part of their empowering initiatives, visit TWEF.org.

