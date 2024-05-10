By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Dr. Ashland O. Brown to Headline Men’s Prayer Breakfast at St. Francis of Assisi in Prairie View Jo-Carolyn Goode | 5/10/2024, 2:18 p.m. Join the community for an inspiring morning at the Men’s Prayer Breakfast featuring Dr. Ashland O. Brown, a distinguished Prairie … Join the community for an inspiring morning at the Men’s Prayer Breakfast featuring Dr. Ashland O. Brown, a distinguished Prairie View native, on May 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. This special event will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church located at 2000 Phillip Street in Prairie View, Texas. Attendees are encouraged to partake in both fellowship and a complimentary breakfast. To confirm attendance email or call stfrancispv@sbcglobal.net or call 936-857-3272.

Dr. Ashland O. Brown

Dr. Ashland O. Brown, affectionately known as “Rusty” by his colleagues and friends, is a testament to the power of dedication and the pursuit of knowledge. Born and raised in Prairie View, he is the youngest son of the late Dr. Jonel, a respected professor in the College of Education, and Claudia Brown, a devoted teacher. His formative education took place right in Prairie View at the Prairie View Training School and continued in Waller ISD schools.

Dr. Brown’s academic journey led him to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, followed by a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Licensed Professional Engineer.

A Career of Notable Achievements

Dr. Brown’s career, spanning over fifty years, is marked by significant contributions to mechanical engineering, academia, and business. He has held prestigious positions such as Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of the Pacific, as well as Dean of the School of Engineering Technology at South Carolina State University.

His industry experience is equally impressive, having served in leadership and technical roles at major corporations like General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Eastman Kodak Company, and Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Company. At the National Science Foundation, he contributed as a Program Director in the Engineering Directorate, influencing future directions in engineering education and research.

Contributions and Recognitions

Dr. Brown is actively involved in numerous professional and civic organizations. He is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society of Engineering Education, and honor societies such as Sigma Xi, Tau Beta Phi, and Phi Kappa Phi. His civic contributions include roles as a Program Evaluator for various accrediting bodies and a Proposal Evaluator for the National Science Foundation.

His scholarly achievements include being the Principal Investigator for significant National Science Foundation grants and co-authoring influential publications on engineering education. His work has greatly influenced educational practices and policies in engineering, notably through his development of Active Learning Finite Element Learning Modules.

Join the Celebration

The Men’s Prayer Breakfast at St. Francis of Assisi not only celebrates more than 20 years of community and fellowship but also provides a platform for influential leaders like Dr. Brown to share their insights and experiences. Organized by a dedicated team including Donald Sowell, Glenn Berry, and others, this event promises to be a meaningful gathering for all attendees.

Be sure to reserve your spot for this enriching event and join your neighbors in celebrating the achievements and ongoing contributions of one of Prairie View’s most illustrious sons, Dr. Ashland O. Brown.

For more info, visit episcopalassetmap.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.