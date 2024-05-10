Child pulled from burning car after kidnapping, chase, crash, official says

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A small child was pulled from a burning car after Anderson County, South Carolina, deputies say his father kidnapped him, led them on a chase and crashed the vehicle Wednesday.

Shale Remein, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded just before 1 p.m. to a home along Harris Avenue after reports of a man who violently assaulted the mother of his child, and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.

She said the pursuit was not initiated until the suspect entered Georgia.

“Anderson County deputies were attempting to locate the vehicle along I-85 when they spotted the suspect and the child,” Remein said. “As deputies attempted to position themselves to surround and stop the suspect, the vehicle quickly crossed over into Georgia.”

She said once the chase crossed over the state line into Georgia, authorities there began assisting Anderson County deputies.

The suspect’s car crashed at mile marker 166, which is the CarnesvilleToccoa exit, and flames engulfed the vehicle with the child still inside, according to Remein.

“Without hesitation, Anderson County deputies pulled the child from the burning car, and he was quickly airlifted to a nearby trauma center,” she said.

Georgia authorities took the man into custody, Remein said.

An Anderson County deputy was treated at AnMed Medical Center for hand burns and has been released.

Georgia State Patrol will be the lead agency investigating the events taking place on I-85.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.