Mom finds loaded gun on playground slide

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found at a South Philadelphia playground Monday morning.

It happened at Weccacoe Playground on Catherine Street around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities responded after a mother said she found a fully loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun on the top of the playground slide.

Officers recovered the weapon and are working to figure out where it came from.

Parents say that although crime does happen in the area, this is still a really shocking discovery.

Action News has reached out to the Queen Village Neighborhood Association but did not hear back.

Police are investigating if the gun has a connection to any crimes.

