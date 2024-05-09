Inspired by wife’s cancer battle, Wellesley man steps into the ring to fight for cure

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There were some pre-game nerves in the Heller household Wednesday night. There is a big match less than a day away, but this family of five is used to putting up a fight.

Ben and Amanda Heller have been married for years. The couple faced one of their biggest tests yet in 2021 when Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I have the 15% of breast cancers that no one really wants to get,” said Amanda. She is currently battling triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and is on her ninth month of chemotherapy.

“Sometimes she’s so strong and active and energetic that we forget that she’s going through this,” said Ben.

It was that example that led him to want to do more. Ben picked up boxing several months ago then got serious about the training when he signed on to compete in the Boston Haymakers for Hope boxing match.

The organization helps raise money for cancer research through different sporting events. Ben set a fundraising goal of $50,000 but quickly blew through that. To date, he has raised nearly $250,000, all of which will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“There are times when I thought I can’t keep doing this. I’m too old. But for Amanda, there’s no bell to go take a minute’s rest. She has to go fight this whether or not she feels like it,” said Ben. “A lot of people have supported me and us in this and I want to do well. I want Amanda to be proud.”

Amanda said she, their three children, and several friends will attend the amateur boxing match. It is set for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

“Win or lose I know he will be a winner in my mind,” she said. “He’s worked so hard for this.”

On his reason why Ben said, “This isn’t changing Amanda’s journey. It is hopefully going to change the journey for others in the future.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.