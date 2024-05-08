Mother facing DUI charges after allegedly backing into 7-year-old son in baseball field parking lot

By WPVI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Delaware County mother is facing DUI charges after she allegedly hit her 7-year-old son while moving her vehicle in a baseball field parking lot.

It happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. at the Newtown Edgmont Little League field on Bishop Hollow Road.

According to Newtown Township Police Chief Christopher Lunn, the 41-year-old mother was arrested. She is facing several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of children.

An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was attempting to move her vehicle to another part of the parking lot when she backed into her 7-year-old son. She reportedly told officers she did not realize her child was not in the car.

The boy suffered injuries to his ankle, police said.

Police at the scene said the mother had a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from her breath and had “slurred speech,” according to the affidavit.

Police conducted an impairment test and believed she was “impaired to the point of not being able to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

The woman was taken into custody and later released, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.