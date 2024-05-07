North Texans head to Houston to assist with historic flooding

By Bo Evans

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — Parts of southeast Texas are experiencing flooding worse than Hurricane Harvey, with hundreds of homes still underwater.

That means there are thousands of Texans that need a hand. Luckily, Texans on Mission are ready to lend that hand through every disaster and they’re heading to Houston armed with power, showers and hope.

Wendell Romans is one of those volunteers and he finds himself on the road quite a bit these days.

“I go a lot. Last year I was gone 100 days from home,” he said.

“We’re looking at an area that is reaching flooding levels higher than Hurrican Harvey,” said John Hall, the spokesperson for Texans on Mission.

He’s talking about areas like Conroe, Texas, where people were stranded on rooftops as water flooded their homes.

Soon, these volunteers will be joined by hundreds of others from around the state with one goal: help.

“They’re struggling with where to start, we help them with. We know what to do, we’ve been doing this for more than 50 years,” said Hall.

Volunteers like Romans find fulfillment in helping people get their lives back.

“We just have to love on them and hug them and pray with them and then we do the job,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.