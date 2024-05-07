Houston Shines at the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards with Galena Park ISD Taking Top Honors

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston educators and schools were in the spotlight at the glamorous H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards held on May 5, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. In its 22nd year, the prestigious event saw a total of $480,000 in cash awards and grants distributed to Texas’s top educators, including Houston’s own Galena Park Independent School District which was awarded a significant $100,000.

The awards ceremony, attended by hundreds of educators, community leaders, and H-E-B employees, was not just a night of recognition but also one of inspiration, with J.J. Watt, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and philanthropist, delivering a compelling keynote address. Watt’s dedication to providing athletic programs for children through his Justin J. Watt Foundation resonated deeply with the event’s theme of educational empowerment.

This year’s H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards saw an impressive array of talent with 68 finalists vying for the top prizes in categories ranging from teaching to school administration. The program has a rich history of supporting educational excellence, with more than $13 million awarded since its inception in 2002, making it the largest award program of its kind in Texas and nationally.

The selection process is rigorous, beginning with nominations from the community, followed by a detailed application process where candidates share their professional experiences and educational philosophies. Semi-finalists are then chosen by a team of judges including former winners and educational and community leaders. From there, regional panels further narrow down the field to 50 finalists across various categories.

The winners are ultimately chosen through a combination of site visits and personal interviews conducted by statewide panels of judges unaffiliated with H-E-B. This meticulous selection process ensures that only the most dedicated and impactful educators and institutions are recognized.

At the awards dinner, six exemplary teachers were honored across three categories: Rising Star, Leadership, and Lifetime Achievement, reflecting different stages of educational careers. Two counselors and two principals were also recognized for their transformative impact on their schools. In addition to individual accolades, the event awarded cash prizes to two school districts and an early childhood facility, underscoring the importance of comprehensive educational support from early learning through secondary education.

Galena Park ISD’s significant win as one of the top school districts highlights its role as a beacon of educational excellence in Houston. The $100,000 prize acknowledges the district’s effective strategies and commitment to fostering an environment where educators and students alike can thrive.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards continue to be a cornerstone in recognizing the hard work and dedication of those who shape the future of Texas through education. With community support and a commitment to excellence, H-E-B not only celebrates these educators but also invests in the future of education in Texas, inspiring others to strive for greatness in this noble profession.

