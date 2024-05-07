Car ends up inside Fenway Park after earlier crashes at U.S. Coast Guard base, Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston

By Neal Riley, Louisa Moller

BOSTON (WBZ) — Police and paramedics on Monday morning responded to Fenway Park, where a car that was allegedly involved in a dangerous driving spree around Boston earlier in the day ended up inside the storied ballpark.

The driver went through an opening by the Gate C entrance at about 8:30 a.m. and hit a forklift that was removing staging from a weekend event, the Red Sox said in a statement. First responders took the driver on a stretcher into an ambulance, and Boston police say she was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to Boston Police, an officer near Fenway yelled at the driver to stop before they drove down a ramp into the park. That is when the officer directed the forklift operator to pick up the front of the car.

The driver did not respond to commands to exit the vehicle and the officer broke into the car using a metal pole.

No one else was hurt in the crash. The Red Sox do not play Monday and are on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

A nearby construction worker said the same vehicle ran over his foot and struck him with the mirror of their car, but the victim declined medical treatment.

Investigators combed through the Honda Accord put up police tape near the entrance to the field. Officers could be seen removing what appeared to be prescription pill bottles from the car.

Driver allegedly involved in multiple Boston crashes

State police said a trooper first encountered the driver just after 7 a.m. in Revere. Another driver reported that the car being driven “erratically and aggressively” in the area of Ocean Avenue and Revere Street.

“The Trooper then observed the suspect vehicle passing his location on Ocean Avenue,” police said. “The female operator honked the car’s horn and yelled something before speeding off.”

The trooper tried to stop the car but was unsuccessful. About a half hour later, police said they responded to a reported hit-and run at the Ted Williams Tunnel entrance in East Boston involving the same driver. Two cars were hit but no one was injured.

Police also said the car crashed into and damaged a gate at the U.S. Coast Guard base in Boston’s North End.

According to a Boston Police report, a witness said the driver struck the rear of their vehicle at the intersection of Boylston and Exeter Streets and began pushing the car into the intersection before taking a turn onto Boylston Street in the wrong direction of the One Way.

Driver to be charged

Massachusetts State Police believe the driver to be 48-year-old Colleen Marie Gibbs from Salem. State Police said they will seek charges against her for the incidents in Revere and East Boston, while Boston police will determine if charges are warranted for the Coast Guard base and Fenway crashes.

According to the Boston Police report, the suspect will be summonsed to Boston Municipal Court on several charges including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

