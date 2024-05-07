2 found dead inside “human-dug” cave in SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

NORTHRIDGE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Two people were discovered dead inside of a cave in Northridge on Sunday.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but firefighters were sent to the 8700 block of N. Lindley Avenue at around 10:40 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

They arrived to find two people dead inside of what they called a “human-dug cave/excavation,” where a white powder substance was also observed inside.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where what looked to be a makeshift encampment could be seen feet from the train tracks in the area. The excavated area was surrounded by debris and refuse.

A Hazardous Materials team as well as Urban Search and Rescue personnel have been called to the scene to assist the Los Angles County Medical Examiner with the body recovery, firefighters said.

Hazmat specialists swept the area and determined that all reading were normal, noting that winds in the area had dissipated the small amounts of powder that were first spotted.

Officials say that there are no off-site hazards presented to the public and no evacuations are necessary.

