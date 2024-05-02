Asheville family’s struggles continue 20 months after fatal crash into their home

By Taylor Thompson

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville family has continued to face hardship since a car crashed into the kitchen of their previous home a year and a half ago.

Donna Barnard and her daughter, Delia Landing, spoke with News 13 on Wednesday, May 1, explaining the experience of that day that is etched into their memories. They shared how they were at home with the rest of their family on the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2022, when a car came crashing in out of nowhere.

“He hit it so hard it knocked it off the foundation, which sounded like World War Three. I didn’t know what was going on,” Barnard said.

“It just felt like an earthquake because everything started falling,” Landing added.

The driver, 43-year-old Quentin Thompson, tragically died on impact.

Thankfully, no one in the home was injured.

Barnard shared that the last 20 months have been a nightmare for their family, and they have been dealing with Titan Factory contractors ever since.

At first, their family stayed in a hotel for a month. Since then, they have been living with a friend as they wait for their new home to be built.

“We’re not moved in yet,” Barnard said. “There’s still so many things that are wrong in here — the flooring. We really don’t have serious plumbing,” Barnard said.

They said they’ve called Titan time and time again, but half the time they don’t receive any answers.

“It’s just been one thing after another, one thing after another,” Landing said.

They said right now, they feel hopeless as all they can do is wait for Titan to make their home livable.

“We’ve been through so much the past year and a half with really no help,” Landing said. “Our family is ready to come back home.”

News 13 has reached out to Titan Factory for a comment on the timeline of the building process but have yet to receive a response.

