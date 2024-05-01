Police forced to shoot and kill aggressive dog

By Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WTHI) — A West Terre Haute police officer shot and killed an aggressive dog. It happened on Tuesday near the West Vigo Community Center.

West Terre Haute police say they received numerous complaints about two aggressive dogs in the area. Some reports said the dogs were aggressive towards kids getting off of school buses.

Neighbors told officers the dogs get out all of the time.

The dog was shot after coming at an officer on multiple occasions. Police say the owner was notified.

