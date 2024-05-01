No charges after 4 frozen babies found in freezer of South Boston home, Suffolk County DA says

By Veronica Haynes

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WCVB) — No charges will be filed after the bodies of four babies were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment in 2022, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Hayden said.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Boston police were called to 838 East Broadway in South Boston for a 911 call about a possible baby located inside a freezer while someone was cleaning out a relative’s apartment.

In all, the bodies of four, frozen-solid babies – two female, two male — were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil. All of the babies were full term, all four had their umbilical cords attached and the two females had their placentas attached.

DNA tests concluded the former resident of the apartment, Alexis Aldamir, was their mother, and the babies were full siblings. The baby’s father died in 2011. The couple had another child who was given up for adoption.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so,” Hayden said.

Investigators said there is no evidence to support homicide charges, including whether the victims were ever alive or to prove a cause and manner of death.

“The autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma to the babies and no evidence of obvious injuries,” Hayden’s investigators said.

The babies’ mother, now 69, was interviewed by investigators at the care center where she now lives.

“Throughout the interview, Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to …” investigators said. “The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial.”

“A prosecutor’s office cannot ethically move forward with a case that, in good faith, it believes it cannot bring to trial. Here, based on the evidence obtained throughout the investigation, including the many unanswered questions about the cause of death of the four babies, prosecutors have made the determination that they will not be able to bring this case to trial,” Hayden’s investigators said. “Therefore, this investigation will not result in criminal charges.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.