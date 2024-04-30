Skip to Content
Shelter dogs walk the runway at the 'Rescues and Roses' fashion show in Louisville

Published 12:29 pm

By Danielle Goodman

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Some four-legged friends were getting into the Kentucky Derby spirit on Sunday.

The 2024 “Rescues and Roses” derby season fashion show was held at Nulu Marketplace.

Rescue dogs walked the red carpet wearing tuxes, dresses and hats to win the Dog of the Year crown.

The event encourages people to get out and adopt animals from the Animal Care Society.

“This event and so many others are important in supporting our mission,” said Animal Care Society Executive Director Jason Wetherington. “As the Animal Care Society celebrates its 40th anniversary the work of our mission is only made possible by community support shown here today, from private donors and so many others like The Dog Shop and friends here in Nulu.”

The Animal Care Society is a no-kill shelter that works to find homes for dogs and cats.

