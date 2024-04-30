Car plunges 400 feet down cliff in Angeles National Forest

By Amy Maetzold

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a driver after their vehicle plunged 400 feet down a cliff in the Angeles National Forest Tuesday morning.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see firefighters working to get the person out the vehicle and to safety.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Angeles Forest Highway.

The driver was hoisted up the cliff and then airlifted to the hospital in an unknown condition.

