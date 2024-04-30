Baby foxes first mistaken for kittens now at Valley wildlife rescue

By Linnea Hoover

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A case of mistaken identity now has two grey fox kits residing at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.

A Phoenix resident was reported to have found the kits behind their shed, and, mistaking the kits for orphaned kittens, turned them over to the Arizona Humane Society.

The organization, mistaking them for coyote pups, turned them over to Southwest Wildlife, who properly recognized them as foxes.

“And it turned out they were grey foxes, which didn’t surprise me — they both look like brown blobs when they’re little,” said Kim Carr, the Animal Care Manager at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

When it comes to finding kittens (or kits), “…human intervention is typically not required,” Arizona Humane Society officials say. “In fact, the best thing we can do is leave the kittens alone. Mom will likely return shortly, and it’s critical that the kittens remain in her care as she offers the best chance for survival.”

If the mom does not return after about eight hours, then it is likely the kittens are orphaned. AHS offers Care-In-Place kits for underaged, orphaned kittens to be cared for by those who found them until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered.

To learn more about what to do if you find a litter of kittens, click here. To learn more about what to do if you find a litter of wild animals, click here.

