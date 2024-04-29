Woman arrested for 2 hit-and-runs after high-speed police chase on Oregon highway

By FOX 12 Staff

FOREST GROVE Oregon (KPTV) — A Cornelius woman was arrested after two hit-and-run crashes and a high-speed police chase out of Forest Grove on Sunday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m., police responded to the first crash in Cornelius at North Adair Street and North 10th Avenue.

Police said they learned a white 2007 Dodge Charger hit a maroon 1997 Ford F150 and then drove away. The man driving the Ford suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Witnesses told police they saw the Charger speed away from the crash, heading north out of Cornelius. Other 911 calls started coming in, reporting a car recklessly past them, and driving on one rim.

About 10 minutes later, a Washington County deputy trying to catch up to the Charger came across a second crash. Police said they found a 2016 Mercedes sedan at the crash at Highway 47 and Northwest Verboort Road.

Police said the Charger had hit the Mercedes and sped away again.

The Mercedes driver had also suffered minor injuries and was also given a ride to the hospital by a private car.

While the deputy checked on the Mercedes driver, police said a Forest Grove officer saw the Charger and tried to pull it over. The driver refused to stop, and police began to chase the Charger at about 80 miles per hour, leaving Forest Grove on Highway 47.

Police said a deputy joined the chase, and they used a PIT maneuver to stop the Charger shortly before 6 p.m. near Southwest Anderson Road on Hwy 47.

The Charger went off the highway and dropped over an embankment about 25 feet into a farm field.

The driver refused to get out of her car at first, police said. When she finally did, she tried to run away on foot but was tackled by deputies and arrested.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Lisa L. Sullivan. Police said she was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries and will be booked into jail on the following charges:

Felony charge for failing to stop her car. Misdemeanor charge for trying to run away on foot. Two felony charges for not stopping after two consecutive crashes. Reckless driving. Recklessly endangering another person.

