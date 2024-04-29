Volunteers continue work in Nebraska to clean-up community from storm damage

By Eddie Messel

ELKHORN, Nebraska (KETV) — In the Elkhorn community on Sunday, volunteers entered by the hundreds after checking in at the Relevant Center at 212th and W Maple.

This after over 2,000 volunteers helped clean up debris on Saturday.

“We want to be out here just blessing people any way we can. Obviously, they’ve lost everything, house, car, a ton of sentimental objects inside and out so we’re just out here doing our best to help them collect what they can, get their houses cleared and at least get an idea of what they have and they need to replace,” Relevant Community Church member Jonathan Schmucker said.

“It makes you feel good about our community, people are helping people, people are showing up. There’s a lot of people here helping and it’s really awesome,” volunteer Nikaela Schroeder said.

Some homeowners still have not made it to their houses making volunteer cleanup difficult with what to throw away in all the rubble, but the stories from the ones who have made it back continue to be harder and harder to hear.

“My husband was talking to one of the people in these houses and she said she was holding her two five-year-old boys and the whole roof from the basement came off the top and it started raining on her head,” Schroeder said.

In the chaos of trying to restore this Elkhorn community, these volunteers still need more help.

“Honestly, what we need the most right now is flatbeds or trucks just to get things out because we have lots of people here helping but we don’t have a way to quickly get things out,” Schroeder said.

The clean-up efforts for Elkhorn and communities all around Nebraska and Iowa continue as these volunteers look to help their communities get back to normal.

If you want to volunteer in the Elkhorn area you can check in at the Relevant center.

