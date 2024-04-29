‘I am here for you’: Vincent Ogburn Sr. is ready to make history as Ocoee’s first Black police chief

By Gail Paschall-Brown

OCOEE, Florida (WESH) — History is being made in Ocoee.

Vincent Ogburn Sr. has been acting chief since last November, and now he is the new chief. He spoke exclusively with WESH 2 about his new position.

Ogburn is the first African-American police chief for the city of Ocoee.

In less than two weeks, Ogburn will be officially sworn in.

“Very honored and humbled. At times, it’s a little surreal at times, but I’m ready for it,” Ogburn said.

He started his 33-year career in law enforcement in 1991 with the Florida Highway Patrol for Orange and Osceola counties until he was hired by the Orlando Police Department in 1996.

Since joining the Ocoee Police Department, Ogburn has served as deputy chief of operations.

Ogburn said he has big visions for the police force.

“To grow of course because the city is growing. We have businesses and residents that are coming here, I just want to make sure we are staffed adequately. to make sure we provide good service to them,” Ogburn said.

He’s allocated 113 sworn officers and is only down by 12.

“We do have a very diverse group of officers. Upper management, we don’t, but it’s mostly male. We have one female, Lt. Iannuzzi.” the chief said.

Ocoee has joined a national initiative to have 30% female representation by 2030. He says among his sworn officers, they’re right at 27% now.

Ogburn has been serving as acting chief since former chief, Saima Plasencia, was terminated in mid-November.

“The morale has been good,” Ogburn said. “It’s not like I came from the outside right now to situation where it’s in turmoil, I’ve been here for four years.”

Then there’s Ocoee’s history, the Ocoee riots and its reputation as a sundown town.

“Almost 104 years after the Ocoee massacre, to see this change, I’m very honored. I wake up in the mirror and go, ‘How did I get this?’ But I’m very thankful. I don’t for one minute forget where I get my help from. That’s God. I put God first,” Ogburn said.

The chief is all about community policing. He wants people to know that he will be serving them every day.

“I am here for you. I have an open-door policy, not only for my officers but for the community. I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years. My tactics haven’t changed, and I’m not going to change them now,” Ogburn said.

