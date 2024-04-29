Baby bald eagle rescued by crews after falling out of nest in Orangevale

By Nijzel Dotson

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — Several agencies responded after a baby bald eagle fell from its nest in Orangevale on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

In late March, KCRA 3 visited Lake Natoma when the hatching of that bald eagle was caught on camera.

Sac Metro Fire said State Parks, Fish and Game, California Wildlife Encounters and an arborist from Sierra Pacific Tree Services helped with the rescue, which took place at 9700 Snowberry Way after 3:42 p.m.

According to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, which the baby eagle is currently in the care of, an avian veterinarian will be examining it this morning. The examination is to determine if the eaglet can re-nest or needs to stay in the care of the Gold County Wildlife Rescue. The vet is from the Bird of Prey Health Group.

