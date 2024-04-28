2 accused of targeting ride-share drivers across NYC. What drivers should look out for.

By Katie Houlis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing cell phones from ride-share drivers in Brooklyn and on Staten Island.

According to police, they’re linked to at least seven separate incidents dating back to Feb. 26, and they all follow a similar pattern.

The seven reported incidents took place between Feb. 26 and March 13 in Brooklyn and on Staten Island.

Police say in most of the incidents, the suspects would hail either an Uber or a Lyft driver, then request to change the destination after getting in the car. After the driver handed over his phone so they could enter the new address, the suspects would get out of the vehicle and run away with the driver’s phone.

In one incident, the suspects snatched the driver’s phone out of his hand, and in another, they took the driver’s phone from an attachment on a vent.

Police say in the first incident on Feb. 26, the suspects got into an argument with the 38-year-old driver and slapped him before taking his cell phone and fleeing.

In an incident on Feb. 27, the suspects allegedly pressed a sharp object into the 55-year-old driver’s back and demanded he hand over his phone. They then took the phone and ran away.

All seven of the victims were men between the ages of 37-68. None were seriously injured.

Video released by the NYPD shows the two wanted individuals sitting in a back seat of a vehicle. Both have hoods up and face masks on.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Attacks on ride-share drivers

Earlier this month, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said they had reports of at least six recent armed robberies and five carjackings.

In one of the carjackings, a 70-year-old driver was left with a black eye after two passengers he picked up punched him and stole his car keys and two bags.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.