Another OKC Thunder fan makes $20K half-court shot during playoffs

By Addison Kliewer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — For the second time in two playoff games, an Oklahoma City Thunder fan nailed a half-court shot.

Oklahoma City resident Eli Walch had one chance to win the MidFirst Bank Half-Court Shot contest, and he did. Along with the roar of cheers and applause from others in the crowd, Walch won $20,000.

He told the OKC Thunder that he will use the money for his wedding.

This was the second time a Thunder fan has won the half-court shot contest since the playoffs began – and this was only Game 2 of the series against the New Orleans Pelicans. In Game 1, Jaylen O’Conner made the shot and also won $20,000.

