Nicolas Jimenez Leads the Charge for Literacy and Community Growth

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Nicolas Jimenez’s appointment as Chair of the Houston Library Foundation Board is a testament to his dedication and passion for community service since moving to Houston. In his role at Comcast, Jimenez has already made significant contributions to the region’s government affairs. His new position at the helm of the Houston Library Foundation Board signifies an expansion of his commitment to the community, bringing his leadership skills to an institution that is a cornerstone of public service and education in Houston. The Houston Library Foundation Board plays a pivotal role in strengthening community ties and fostering opportunities for all. As ambassadors of the Library’s values, the Board members uphold principles of equal access, democracy, diversity, education, intellectual freedom, and social responsibility — values that are crucial for a thriving community. The Library team, including Elizabeth Gomez, the Operations and Communications Manager with her extensive customer service experience and academic credentials from the University of Houston, and Bryan Cardenas, the Volunteer and Warehouse Coordinator, who has grown with the Foundation and is an exemplary figure of the connection between volunteering and professional development, are integral to the Foundation’s mission. The Houston Public Library is more than a repository of books; it’s a dynamic entity that adapts to the needs of a diverse and growing population, ensuring equitable access to resources and technology, thereby bridging the digital divide and fostering a culture of lifelong learning. With Houston’s ranking as the fourth-largest city in the U.S., it’s imperative that the library system reflects this stature. The Houston Public Library Foundation, as the library’s advocate and fundraising arm, works tirelessly to ensure that the library’s programs and services receive the support they need to serve the community effectively. By offering over 25,000 programs that reach 400,000 Houstonians annually, the Houston Public Library is a catalyst for social inclusion, active citizenship, and personal development. These programs are essential for enhancing the city’s competitiveness and employability. Supporting the Houston Library Foundation is not just a donation; it’s an investment in the fabric of the community, reinforcing the notion that we are all ‘Houston Strong.’ Access to the Library’s resources is free, but the programs it offers rely on the generosity of donors to continue making a difference in the lives of Houstonians. For those readers of Houston Style Magazine that are interested in supporting the Houston Library Foundation and ensuring that it remains a beacon of knowledge and community in Houston, please visit the Foundation’s leadership page to learn more and contribute: Houston Library Foundation Leadership.

