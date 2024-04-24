Salinas City Elementary School District hosts first-ever student film festival

By Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Students from a dozen elementary schools participated Friday evening in Salinas City Elementary School District’s first-ever student film festival.

About 150 students in grades K-12 made short films. In total, 72 entries were submitted by students.

Parents also got a chance to see their children’s work as they shared it with other students. Teachers say it’s a great learning experience for the students and them.

“I think projects like these where students can show what they know and what they learned, especially in content like science,” said teacher Krysta Bradley. “And the kids are really very, very good with technology. They’re even teaching me and some of the other teachers how to use the technology that’s available to them right now.”

The district stepped in by creating this film festival after an annual film festival run by a local nonprofit wasn’t able to do it this year.

