Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in LaGrange apartment pool, police say

Published 7:41 am

By Web staff

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Police have launched a death investigation after a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a LaGrange apartment complex.

Around 8:27 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange police responded to the Cameron Crossing apartment complex after two siblings, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, had reportedly left home without their family knowing, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police said a nearby resident found the older child in the parking lot of the complex. Officers and emergency responders later found the 2-year-old girl in the pool.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. A cash reward is being offered.

