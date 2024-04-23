10 years later: Case of Nelson County mother, daughter shot to death remains unsolved

By Curadhan Powell

NELSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — It has been 10 years since a Nelson County mother and her daughter were killed.

Kathy Netherland and her daughter Samantha were found shot to death inside their Botland home on April 22, 2014. They were determined to have died on April 21.

Kentucky State Police continue to push for information on the double homicide, which remains unsolved to this day.

A Facebook page has been created for people to provide tips on the case.

“It’s been 10 years since we lost Kathy and Samantha,” said a post on the page. “Despite time passing, the pain remains. I hope this year we finally get the answers we’ve been waiting for and that they receive the peace and justice they deserve. If you know something, say something.”

Five years ago, their family spoke on the anniversary of their deaths.

“There’s nothing that Kathy or Samantha ever did in life that would ever explain the violence that was brought to their home,” Kathy’s sister Stacey Hibbard said.

The only piece of evidence ever released to the public was surveillance video of a black Chevy Impala.

“That video with that black Impala on it is one our major piece of evidence,” Kentucky State Trooper Jeff Gregory said years ago when the homicide happened.

That remains true. KSP said they are still looking for the Impala and urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We like to think that with each day we are one step closer to bringing those responsible to justice and closure for Kathy and Samantha’s family,” Kentucky State Trooper Scotty Sharp said.

