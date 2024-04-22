﻿’This is where I’m building my future’: Methodist Hospital offers highschoolers chance for hands-on experience

By Jack Keenan

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Methodist Hospital’s internship program gives Omaha high schoolers, who are interested in a health care career, the chance to gain hands-on experience.

“They get to experience things most high school students haven’t been exposed to,” said Executive of Clinical Excellence Carrie Smith. “They get to see how the whole care team operates together, so they get, really, a broad overview of what it’s like to work in a hospital.”

Twenty juniors and seniors from area high schools are taking part in this season’s paid internship, which lasts from March to May.

“This is where I’m building my future,” said Keziah Etse from Burke High School.

Selected students shadow nurses, tour in-patient units, get hands-on at the NICU Skills Lab, and much more.

“They’re spending some time in our OB simulation lab with our really high-tech advanced mannequin, going through all the different complications and what to expect during a birth,” said Smith.

The internship also serves as an opportunity to recruit fresh talent in the health care world.

“We get to see the work that we do through the lens of these people who are just now going into healthcare, and it really has affirmed just the special privilege it is to be able to take care of patients in our community,” said Smith.

Last year, 21 students applied for the internship. 12 students were accepted, and 9 interns were eventually hired into an inpatient CNS position.

