‘It becomes contagious’: Do Good Days encourages the community to give back to nonprofits

By Kalé Searcy

Click here for updates on this story

Omaha (KETV) — Hundreds of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand to local nonprofits.

“Do Good Days” helps return the favor to organizations working hard every day in our community.

SHARE Omaha is dedicating three days to give more than 600 nonprofits some much-needed relief.

This year’s goal is to have 2,000 volunteers sign up, either by donating a couple of hours of time or an entire day to help.

SHARE Omaha wants April 24 through April 27 to spark the community’s love for volunteering and turn it into a habit.

“It’s really about that one time, try something new, one time need and that’s what that’s about. And it becomes contagious because we humans have hearts and we like doing good. So, it just kind of happens naturally that people continue,” said Teresa Mardesen, executive director of SHARE Omaha.

From cleaning and disinfecting to gardening and serving meals, anything you can do to make an impact.

“It’s important to let the nonprofits focus on their mission and do what they do best and know how to do to serve the community,” Mardesen said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.