High school coach, former K-State offensive lineman Terrale Johnson dies at 29

By Connor Hills

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — A Kansas City area high school football coach and former starter for Kansas State Wildcats is being remembered after reportedly passing away over the weekend.

Two metro area high schools, Shawnee Mission South and Mill Valley, sent out messages on Sunday paying tribute to the former football coach.

Terrale Johnson, a Manhattan High School graduate and former K-State offensive lineman reportedly died at 29-year-old on Saturday.

Johnson, a former community college transfer, left a significant mark on the field during his time with the Wildcats. He started 17 career games and played in 23, earning a 15-11 record and two bowl appearances.

Johnson was with the Wildcats for the 2014-2016 seasons.

In his final year of college the former right guard started all 13 games and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from the AP and 2016 Second Team All-Big 12 from ESPN. He also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences in 2016.

Following his playing days, Johnson has worked as an assistant football coach at Shawnee Mission South and Mill Valley. Johnson is also listed as a para and resource teacher on Shawnee Mission South’s website.

Authorities have not provided Johnson’s cause of death at this time.

